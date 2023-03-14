The Polish activist facing three year's jail for helping abortion

Three years in prison is what Polish activist Justyna Wyndrzyńska is facing for showing empathy to another woman in need of abortion care and helping her to obtain one. Just a week after International Women's Day, this women's rights activist on Tuesday (14 March) will have her next and most likely last hearing.

Her possible conviction would set a dangerous precedent in the EU and beyond, by ultimately putting the work of sexual and reproductive health and rights defenders at risk and...