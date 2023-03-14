Ad
Poland has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the EU. Pro-choice demonstrators confront police in 2020 (Photo: Spacerowiczka)

The Polish activist facing three year's jail for helping abortion

by Maria Noichl, Samira Rafaela, Alice Kuhnk, Ernest Urtasun, Maria Eugenia Rodriguez Palop and Malin Björk, Strasbourg,

Three years in prison is what Polish activist Justyna Wyndrzyńska is facing for showing empathy to another woman in need of abortion care and helping her to obtain one. Just a week after International Women's Day, this women's rights activist on Tuesday (14 March) will have her next and most likely last hearing.

Her possible conviction would set a dangerous precedent in the EU and beyond, by ultimately putting the work of sexual and reproductive health and rights defenders at risk and...

The six MEPs are coordinators of the All Of Us pro-abortion network in the European Parliament. They are Maria Noichl of the Socialists & Democrats, Samira Rafaela of Renew Europe, Alice Kuhnke and Ernest Urtasun of the Greens, and Maria Eugenia Rodriguez Palop and Malin Björk of The Left.

