Wednesday

6th Sep 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

Do democrats really *want* to win?

By

Listen to article

Raymond Aron, the French philosopher, once said that at the end of the day, "I think democracies will win. On one condition, however: they must want it."

In today's Europe, there is again reason to doubt this.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Why do centrist parties allow themselves to be seduced by radical populists, even if those openly disregard parliamentary democracy?

See, for instance, how easily Austrian rightwing conservatives form regional governing coalitions with the far-right FPÖ — four years after a secretly shot video exposed how corrupt, pro-Russian, unscrupulous and anti-democratic FPÖ party leader and then Austrian deputy prime minister Heinz-Christian Strache was.

In the video, he eagerly promised someone posing as a wealthy Russian businesswoman public contracts if, in exchange, she would buy Austria's largest tabloid newspaper and secure positive coverage for the FPÖ.

The ensuing scandal brought down the coalition government of the conservative ÖVP and the FPÖ.

For prosecutors, the video was — and still is — a treasure trove full of leads, not just to possibly criminal offences by the FPÖ, but also by the ÖVP. Under the chancellorship of conservative wunderkind Sebastian Kurz, European security services stopped cooperating with their Austrian counterparts for fear information would be leaked to Moscow; opinion polls were rigged; newspapers were bribed with huge ads paid for by the finance ministry; and political cronies were appointed everywhere in the state system.

In October 2021, Kurz resigned.

In August, he was indicted in Vienna for allegedly making false statements about some of these things to a parliamentary inquiry in 2020. He denies all accusations. His trial starts in October.

After the publication of the video, the FPÖ was decimated. But now, under its most extremist leadership ever, polls indicate it has become the country's largest party again. Nevertheless, the ÖVP has formed majorities with them again in three Länder — as if nothing ever happened.

Do democrats really want to win? Or would they rather go for short-term electoral gain?

One cannot help but wonder, nowadays. The French social democrats have let themselves be hijacked by radical-left demagogue Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The centre-right Républicains copy Marine Le Pen's far-right discourse, making her programme mainstream.

While the Republican party in the US surrendered to Donald Trump's whims, the UK Conservatives were swallowed by a few radical backbenchers.

Meanwhile, in view of European elections next year, the European People's Party (Europe's centre-right family) has taken a sharp turn to the right by trying to row back parts of Europe's Green Deal and adopting some of the far-right's steamy slogans on migration.

In the Netherlands, the successor of prime minister Mark Rutte's centre-right VVD party has opened the door for cooperation with the far-right anti-immigration party PVV, whose leader has called parliament "a fake parliament".

And the list of moderate parties abandoning the political centre is much longer.

Why do centrist parties allow themselves to be seduced by radical populists, even if those openly disregard parliamentary democracy? Well, just read Biedermann und die Brandstifter, a short play by Max Frisch, a Swiss architect and writer.

Frisch, who died in 1991, wrote it in the 1950s. Today, though, his main question is still strikingly relevant: why are men often so weak when evil comes their way?

The main character, Biedermann, who has become rich by selling hair produts, reads in the newspaper one day that arsonists are active in the town. Pretending to be 'homeless', they go to the houses of the rich asking for food and a bed for the night. Once inside, they set the houses ablaze.

These arsonists deserve to be hanged, Biedermann says.

Then his doorbell rings. Not only does he open the door, he even offers the 'homeless' man food and shelter. He is mistrustful but tells himself: one needs to do good sometimes. Immediately, his guest brings petrol cans, wood, wool and wicks into the house. He also takes in a companion, Herr Eisenring, who says out loud what they are up to.

Biedermann, though, bursts out laughing and invites the two for a festive dinner, telling himself that when you make friends with bad people, they will do you no harm.

"Whom are you taking us for?" Eisenring asks Biedermann, before telling him he has three tactics for winding rich people around his finger: making jokes, being sentimental about personal suffering and, above all, telling the truth. "The simple, naked truth. Funnily enough, nobody believes that."

Why does nobody believe that? One explanation, according to Eisenring, is that affluent people often have things to hide. If disaster strikes, skeletons may fall out of the closet. The rich man is so afraid of scandal and the risk of losing his possessions and status that he'd rather ignore the danger and play along, pretending all is fine. "Hoping evil is not evil", he embraces it.

In the end, it is Biedermann himself who hands the two arsonists the matchbox they ask for. Babette, Biedermann's wife, asks him why. "Why not?" Biedermann retorts. Moments later, his house is on fire. The house, of course, stands for institutions that are supposed to protect democracy from political arsonists.

The story ends with Biedermann and Babette arriving in hell. After all, they were the ones with the keys to the house and the ones handing them over. The metaphor is clear: had they refused the arsonists access, the house would still be standing.

Author bio

Caroline de Gruyter in a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in NRC.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?
  2. FPÖ to increase platform for right-wing parties
Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?

Has the long decline of Austria's mainstream parties finally come to an end? The centre-right People's Party seems to have successfully reinvented itself...or has it simply stolen the far-right Freedom Party's clothes?

FPÖ to increase platform for right-wing parties

Italy's vice-Prime Minister Gianfranco Fini is invited to an official visit in Vienna in September by the vice-chancellor Susanne Riess-Passer, FPÖ. This invitation is seen as an important element in the long-term strategy of the FPÖ of constructing an international, acceptable platform for European right winged parties.

Letter

Right of Reply: Ethiopian embassy responds to Human Rights Watch

In her article, Laetitia Bader expresses doubts about the Ethiopian government's ability to deliver justice. We would like to provide insight into Ethiopia's significant efforts in implementing transitional justice policies, fostering healing, and building a more inclusive and just society.

Remembering Robert Schuman (1886-1963)

Robert Schuman who died on Monday (4 September) 60 years ago, was the rarest of creatures. A subtle subversive. An individual who changed the course of history without much personal power. A revolutionary without weapons.

The fightback against EU's subcontracting poverty spiral

The primary victims of abusive subcontracting practices and unregulated labour intermediaries are mobile and migrant workers who, while indispensable to European agriculture, food processing, hospitality, and domestic work sectors, still struggle to attain equal treatment in the workplace.

Column

Do democrats really *want* to win?

Raymond Aron, the French philosopher, once said that at the end of the day, "I think democracies will win. On one condition, however: they must want it." In today's Europe, there is again reason to doubt this.

Remembering Robert Schuman (1886-1963)

Robert Schuman who died on Monday (4 September) 60 years ago, was the rarest of creatures. A subtle subversive. An individual who changed the course of history without much personal power. A revolutionary without weapons.

Latest News

  1. Exiled Catalan leader sets conditions to make Sanchez PM
  2. School supplies rise in price twice as fast as EU wages
  3. EU Commission defends Baltic states accused of pushbacks
  4. Do democrats really *want* to win?
  5. Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU
  6. Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit
  7. Jailed Danish rights defender in Bahrain on hunger strike
  8. What will the next UK Labour government do about Brexit?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us