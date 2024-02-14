On Wednesday (14 February) around 70 brave abortion activists from Malta will gather in Brussels. Their mission? Demanding that the right to their own bodies be respected. This bold move shines a light on a crucial issue that needs immediate attention — we must make sure that the right to abortion becomes part of the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Because while the European Union often takes pride in championing gender equality around the world, such as promoting global policies to end female genital mutilation, increase educational opportunities for girls, and eradicate female poverty, yet within a country in our own territory, women are suffering under misogynist laws.

Malta is one of the few European countries where abortion remains illegal in almost all circumstances, including cases of rape and incest, making it one of the strictest in the world. Denying access to safe and legal abortion not only violates women's fundamental rights but also places an unnecessary burden on those facing difficult and often traumatic decisions and creates a culture of shame and stigma.

Consequently, it forces Maltese women to seek unsafe procedures abroad.

Promising new law backfires

In July 2023, the Maltese government introduced a new law, the so-called 'Bill 28' with the initially claimed aim to slightly soften the abortion laws by permitting the procedure in situations posing a serious risk to a pregnant woman's health.

It was devastating to watch how Bill 28 ultimately ended up removing rights instead, adding more barriers to access abortion care and putting women's health at even greater risk than before.

Under the new law, a doctor can only terminate a pregnancy if the person's life is at 'immediate risk'. In cases that a woman's life is in 'grave danger', doctors must refer her to a three-doctor medical panel before granting permission for abortion. This approach jeopardises women's lives by introducing potential fatal delays, where crucial time may be lost.

It is against this backdrop that the presence of the Maltese abortion activists in Brussels becomes a pivotal moment — the urgency of their mission demands our attention. That is why we, the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, are fighting tirelessly for the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights to be amended to include the right to safe and legal abortion everywhere in our Union. Last year, we got the parliament to support our initiative, and we are now working to take it to the next level.

It is time for Malta to break free from the chains of ancient legislation and pave the way for a brighter future, granting women full autonomy over their sexual and reproductive health and rights. Only when we clean up in our own garden can the EU become a serious actor to stand up for women's rights elsewhere.

For a very long time, my political group, Renew Europe, has pushed to put the situation in Malta on the agenda of the European Parliament to shed light on the suffering of their women and our responsibility to ensure that their basic fundamental rights are respected.

We have requested multiple debates and resolutions in the plenary and the European Parliament's Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality, but without any success or support from the other main political groups. Sadly enough, the appetite for some political groups to give visibility to this issue is small due to their interest in protecting their own governments and leaders. In reality — our job as lawmakers is to protect our citizens, not our politicians.

Meanwhile, countries around the world — and even in Europe, with the new government in Poland — are re-evaluating their stance on abortion, recognising the importance of safeguarding women's reproductive rights. Malta must not remain isolated in its conservative approach but instead align itself with global trends prioritising female's autonomy and health.

As the voices of these activists echo through the halls of Brussels, it is a call for the EU to live up to its commitment to fundamental rights within its borders. The government must engage in a constructive dialogue with stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, activists, and women affected by these restrictive laws.

Because legalising abortion is not just a matter of policy; it is a declaration of commitment to women's rights. If we cannot even do that in Europe, where can we?