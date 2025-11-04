EU ministers scramble to agree 90-percent emissions cut before COP30

EU climate and environment were meeting on Tuesday (4 November) in a last-minute push to agree on a new climate target ahead of the UN climate summit in Brazil next week.

After talks at the EU leaders’ summit two weeks ago To read this story, log in or subscribe Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week. Become a member Already a member? Already a member? Login