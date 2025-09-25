China's new 2035 climate target at UN deemed 'very bad'

Over 45 heads of state attended a pre-climate summit in New York on Wednesday (24 September), with China and the European Union represented, but not the United States.
China’s president Xi Jinping unexpectedly joined the summit by video and pledged to cut China’s net greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10 percent from peak levels by 2035 and to boost wind and so...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.