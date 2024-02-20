Once hailed as a beacon of hope for vulnerable people across the world, humanitarian assistance is on a dangerous slippery slope.

The international response to the situation in Gaza, where "every single person is hungry" — but food, water and shelter remain scarce — provides egregious evidence that humanitarian aid is becoming selective, subjective and seeped in double standards.

Relief efforts are no longer, as claimed, delivered "impartially to affected populations, regardless of their race, ethnic group, religion, gender, age, nationality or political affiliation".

Neither are aid donors solely driven by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, once defined as fundamental to humanitarian action.

Instead, Gaza is proof that international humanitarian aid is increasingly politicised, subject to self-serving electoral imperatives and entangled in ugly geopolitical power games.

Spoiler alert: the enduring plight in Gaza is not due to lack of information.

Israel's relentless bombing, devastation and starvation of Gaza, which followed the October 7 terror attack by Hamas, has been described as a plausible genocide by the International Court of Justice.

It has been filmed, live-streamed and headlined in both social and mainstream media for five heart-breaking months.

Palestinian journalists continue to document Gaza's gut-wrenching daily reality of deadly bombing of hospitals and homes, chronic hunger, thirst and lack of medical supplies — and many are killed by Israeli strikes and bombs while doing so.

Israel has made no secret of its plans to launch a ground offensive in Rafah by March 11, prompting EU states, excluding Hungary, to call for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a lasting ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance".

Spoiler alert number two: while the humanitarian sector remains chronically short of funds, relief agencies are not completely penniless.

There is still enough money to ease Gaza's apocalyptic humanitarian crisis, at least partially.

The EU has not stopped providing life-saving emergency assistance to Palestinians despite its confused decision to suspend contributions to UNRWA, the UN's primary relief agency for Palestinian refugees, following allegations that a handful of the organisation's staff was involved in the Hamas attack.

Belgium, Ireland, Denmark, and Spain as well as Norway are continuing and even stepping up their contributions to the UN agency.

Israel controls aid bottleneck

Spoiler alert number three: It is not the fault of aid agencies which are struggling to get supplies to Gaza. The problem is one of access and distribution.

Israel, which controls entry into Gaza is either blocking aid or delaying it by imposing time-consuming and often arbitrary security inspection processes.

The International Court of Justice's "provisional measures" announced last month instructed Israel to "prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza", and allow humanitarian assistance into the enclave.

An unprecedented number of countries and international organisations are also participating in the ICJ's oral hearings on Israel's occupation which began on February 19.

The harsh reality is that Gaza's catastrophic situation is being made possible because of a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Spoiler alert number four: while some may still refuse to bear witness to events in Gaza, some governments and millions of people care — enormously.

Ireland and Spain have asked European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, an apparently undeterred supporter of Israel, for an urgent review of the EU-Israel trade agreement.

European commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarčič and the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have repeatedly demanded "pauses for humanitarian needs".

Belgian and Spanish dock workers have refused to load and unload weapons going to Israel.

And pro-Palestinian public demonstrations are becoming bigger and bigger across the US and Europe while dissent against their governments' policies continues to grow within Western administrations.

What then ails the once much-admired but now endangered humanitarian aid system? Quite simply, politics and geopolitics now trump empathy and compassion.

Geopolitics mean that donors have started to jettison impartiality.

Since all major humanitarian funders also tend to be governments that back Israel and tie their aid to political objectives, Gaza has exposed the humanitarian sector's fragile relationship with the core principle of independence, say aid experts.

The EU is using humanitarian aid for Gaza as a substitute and smokescreen for its lack of decisive collective political action.

Tammam Aloudat and Themrise Khan argue that humanitarian assistance in Gaza is being instrumentalised to serve the continuation of centuries of colonialism, leading calls for aid to be decolonized.

Others criticise the persistence of a 'white saviour complex' in Western aid agencies which underestimates the expertise of local staff and indigenous humanitarian actors.

In 2016, dozens of the world's largest donors and humanitarian groups pledged to put more power — and funding — in the hands of local aid groups. But reforms have been slow.

Others link humanitarian aid with other social justice issues such as action against racism and effects of the climate crisis.

Importantly, many humanitarian aid agencies are grappling with a "funding gap" that they hope to bridge by reaching out to so-called "non-traditional donors" in the Global South.

As discussed at a recent brainstorming in Brussels, however, the response from non-Western governments is largely cautious, with many preferring to use their own national channels rather than join an international system they view as broken.

Some of these challenges are expected to be discussed at a so-called European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels next month.

Yet with food, water and medicines still being denied to desperate Palestinians, such debates will only be relevant and credible if there is also serious action to correct the failings of humanitarian donors being witnessed day after painful day in Gaza.