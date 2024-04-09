When George Orwell returned from Spain in the late 1930s, after having fought in the civil war there, he was deeply shocked by what he had witnessed. Emotionally and intellectually, he drastically revised his thinking — about the world, about humanity and pacifism.

Perhaps, though, he was even more confused by the state his country was in: everything was like before. Nothing had changed. The European continent slipped into the abyss, but it did not seem to affect the British, Orwell wrote at the end of his book Homage to Catalonia.

While the US usually always fights wars far away from its territory, Europe is often a battleground itself

On the contrary. The hedges, the red buses, the royal receptions and the pigeons in Trafalgar Square — all were "sleeping the deep, deep sleep. I often fear that we shall never wake till we are jerked out of it by the roar of bombs."

This was, of course, precisely what happened next. And it is difficult, when you read this now, not to be reminded of today's Europe.

This sleepiness, the denial of warning signs and portents of approaching disaster sums up the attitude of many Europeans facing a world that starts changing very fast — and not at all, for Europe, in a good direction. The dialogue of the deaf between Paris and Berlin this spring about sending ground troops to Ukraine is a good example.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president who until recently warned against "humiliating Russia", finally begins to sound the alarm because Russian president Vladimir Putin keeps pounding Ukraine, showing no interest in a peace agreement. With Putin hinting that Poland and the Baltic states could be next, Macron seems to understand that Putin interprets meagre Western military support for Ukraine as a sign the West will not stop him.

Hence Macron's comment that he does "not rule out" sending ground troops into Ukraine. Whether he would actually do this, is another matter altogether. Macron thinks it is time to use "strategic ambiguity", like Putin did when he put 200,000 troops at the border with Ukraine assuring the West that he would not invade. As Sun Tzu, the legendary Chinese general, wrote in The Art of War: "The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent."

Unfortunately, several other European leaders put the brakes on immediately. German chancellor Olaf Scholz said German ground troops would never set foot in Ukraine. The US also ruled out sending ground troops. It seems part of the West continues to believe the storm will blow over — or desperately wants to believe it. Alas, this would be just the signal Putin needs to double down on Ukraine. Paris may have grasped this now, but if Western countries keep contradicting each other on military strategy European defence will remain the poor relation for some time to come, unfortunately resembling the situation at the start of both World War I and World War II.

Why do so many Europeans put their heads in the sand whenever war approaches? In L'Ensauvagement; Le Retour de la Barbarie au XXI Siècle, a book published in 2005, French philosopher and security expert Thérèse Delpech (1948-2012) deals with that question.

She wrote: "They never saw anything coming: neither the Russian revolution, nor the Chinese revolution, or both world wars, the extermination of the Jews, the cultural revolution in China, the tragedy in Cambodia or a hundred collapsing floors of the World Trade Center."

When it comes to war, Delpech concluded, Europeans perfect the art of denial. They refuse to think about it, let alone anticipate. They even conduct the "war on terror" half-heartedly because it is a war. Delpech argues that Europeans always behave like this in the face of war because European wars tend to be so destructive and cause such psychological trauma that after every war Europeans start repressing even the idea of war.

On our doorstep

Here, Delpech had a valid point. While the US usually always fights wars far away from its territory, Europe is often a battleground itself.

This would explain why for Americans it is relatively easier to prepare for war or even to discuss it as an option than for Europeans: it is physically further away from them.

For Europeans, it is about their own houses being destroyed, their relatives killed, their lives being wrecked. On a continent that according to sociologist Michael Mann "may have had more interstate wars than any other region of the world" from the 10th century until 1945, people cannot live with the possibility of yet another war.

Traumatised, they reject the Roman saying "si vis pacem, para bellum" — if you want peace, prepare for war — even though this means that a strong defence can actually avoid war.

All Europeans manage to do, Delpech wrote, is "embrace the romantic idea that history will suddenly take a peaceful turn". This would explain why during the Cold War many Europeans accused both Moscow and Washington of war-mongering. Today, this is happening again. By all accounts Putin is the aggressor: he invaded Ukraine, he regularly threatens Nato and EU countries with nuclear bombs.

But in Europe, some keep saying it is all the fault of the US. They accuse it of dragging Europe into a war with Russia, failing to notice it is actually very careful to avoid a war that could weaken its military might in southeast Asia.

European post-war integration has been so successful in banishing war from the continent that Europeans have, in Delpech' words, "forgotten the past and stepped out of history". They have become model "pacifists". They have, however, forgotten to answer one question: what to do if someone attacks them? Now, history is back and that question finally needs to be answered.

If Europeans do not want to be jerked out of a deep sleep yet again, they need to build a strong, common European defence. Not to wage war, but to prevent it. Time is running out.