Dutch deportation threat faces thousands who fled Ukraine war

Up to 1,700 individuals who held temporary residence permits in Ukraine before the war started and fled to the Netherlands risk deportation to their country of origin after Monday (1 April 2024).

In early 2023, the then Dutch migration minister Eric van der Burg announced that the temporary protection for third-country nationals who hold a temporary residence permit in Ukraine, including students who lived and studied in the country, would end by 4 September 2023 — six months earlier th...