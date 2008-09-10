Ad
The European Court of Justice is overstepping its role, argues former German President Herzog (Photo: European Court of Justice)

Stop the European Court of Justice

Opinion
by Roman Herzog and Lüder Gerken,

Judicial decision-making in Europe is in deep trouble. The reason is to be found in the European Court of Justice (ECJ), whose justifications for depriving member states of their very own fundamental competences and interfering heavily in their legal systems are becoming increasingly astonishing. In so doing, it has squandered a great deal of the trust it used to enjoy.

Hence, it is only logical that the German Federal Constitutional Court recently decided to intervene. Very soon it wil...

