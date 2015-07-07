Ad
Malmstroem has been battling to keep the TTIP negotiations on track (Photo: European Commission)

No summer break for anti-free trade opposition

Opinion
by Natacha Cingotti, Brussels,

“TTIP doesn’t keep me up at night”, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem recently said of the on-going EU-US trade talks.

Yet, as the summer break approaches, negotiators on giant trade and investment pacts such as the controversial Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and Transpacific Trade Partnership (TPP) ought to feel more restless.

Despite immense effort, the trade conundrum is nowhere close to being solved. Public opposition to secret free-trade pact...

Opinion

