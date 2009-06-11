26 and a half members

It is hard to analyse the European election results so soon after they have been announced. Judgements might be influenced by the campaign and the count which will, in truth, be soon forgotten while the electoral arithmetic will be with us for the next five years.
With that warning, the results of the European elections in the UK deserve some attention. They contain a strong message for Britain and, by extension, for the whole of Europe.
The British people confirmed their positi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here