Ad
euobserver
"We all like the thought of approaching some oracle that will make up our minds for us, painlessly, tell us what to do without our having to think" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

The future of Europe is much too serious to be left to wise men

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

EUOBSERVER / COMMENT -The British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, told an audience the other day that the European Union would face no further constitutional reform for ten years. I think he meant it to sound like a long time - the foreseeable future in fact - certainly longer than the time in office of most of those who were sitting around the Lisbon tables last weekend concluding the negotiations on the Reform Treaty.

What he did not say, of course, is that even if we assume that the R...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"We all like the thought of approaching some oracle that will make up our minds for us, painlessly, tell us what to do without our having to think" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections