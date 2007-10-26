The future of Europe is much too serious to be left to wise men

EUOBSERVER / COMMENT -The British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, told an audience the other day that the European Union would face no further constitutional reform for ten years. I think he meant it to sound like a long time - the foreseeable future in fact - certainly longer than the time in office of most of those who were sitting around the Lisbon tables last weekend concluding the negotiations on the Reform Treaty.

What he did not say, of course, is that even if we assume that the R...