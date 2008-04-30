What does Europe want from Russia?

In the aftermath of the divisive NATO summit in Bucharest, there is a growing sense in the European policy community that for the continent to effectively deal with its biggest neighbour, everyone needs to sing from the same song sheet. However, there is little clarity about the words of the song - we know we should be unified on the subject, but we do not seem to know what to do.

At the root of this problem is a tangible lack of interest in reciprocity from Moscow - it is understandabl...