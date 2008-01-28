Sustainability criteria do not address agrofuel target problems

With the publication of its draft Renewable Energy Directive this week, the European Commission confirmed that it plans to plough ahead with a 10 per cent target for the use of agrofuels (also referred to as biofuels) in transport by 2020.

The controversy surrounding this measure intensified in the past fortnight when the EU Joint Research Centre and the UK Parliament Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) both expressed strong doubts that the proposed target could be achieved sustainsbly...