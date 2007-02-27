EU neighbourhood policy through the eyes of a neighbour

Today considerable attention of the international mass media is drawn to European Commission proposals for strengthening the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) – an EU foreign policy framework designed to fill the void in its relations with a circle of neighbours from Murmansk to Casablanca. These proposals have been tabled in part as a response to a certain amount of criticism attracted by the ENP throughout the three years of its inception since 2004.
The reform proposals do not see...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.