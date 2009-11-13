Ad
euobserver
EU-funded projects can easily become expensive solutions to invented problems (Photo: wfabry)

The EU budget is unmanageable

Opinion
by Mats Persson,

The EU's budget simply doesn't make sense. In its current form, the budget is hugely complex, off-target, unmanageable and hopelessly out of date.

The fundamental problem of waste and mismanagement involving EU money lies primarily with the budget itself – not with the member states, although they should not entirely escape blame.

Every year we get a reminder of the state of the EU's finances, when the Court of Auditors publishes its annual report on the bloc's budget.

The r...

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Opinion

