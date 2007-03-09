Recent developments in our region outline a new phase for Kosovo – we are fast approaching Kosovo's moment of independence. The Ahtisaari plan outlines a vision for the future of Kosovo we can accept. Kosovo is ready for independence.

We have done a great deal since 1999 to improve our institutional capacity and the Kosovo economic development plan is awaiting roll out. Kosovo – and consequently the region – are at last moving in the right direction.

We are positioning ourselves ...