Ad
euobserver
For Renew Europe, the first 100 days is critical - it could make or break the next five years - because we want this European commission to be on the right tracks from the beginning. (Photo: European Commission)

'Renew' will ensure von der Leyen's commission delivers

Opinion
by Dacian Ciolos, Strasbourg,

On Wednesday (26 Novebmer), MEPs will finally cast their votes on the proposed new European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen.

For Renew Europe, there will be no 'carte blanche'.

The support of our movement will be conditional on an ambitious agenda, the implementation of a number of our priorities, the commitments that have been made to us throughout the confirmatory hearings of the new commissioners and our broader expectation of real reform and a dynamic new way of w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dacian Ciolos is leader of the Renew Europe liberal grouping in the European Parliament, and a former prime minister of Romania.

Related articles

EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs
Von der Leyen commission on track for December start
EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation
For Renew Europe, the first 100 days is critical - it could make or break the next five years - because we want this European commission to be on the right tracks from the beginning. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Dacian Ciolos is leader of the Renew Europe liberal grouping in the European Parliament, and a former prime minister of Romania.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections