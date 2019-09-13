Ad
Kosovo's top leadership did not attend the summit (Photo: V4 Presidency)

Central European leaders demand Balkan EU accession

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Leaders from the so-called Visegrad Four (V4) group, composed of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, are pressing ahead for the EU's Western Balkan enlargement.

In a joint-statement issued on Thursday (12 September), the V4 are demanding accession talks open this year with North Macedonia and Albania.

"The Visegrad Four group wants to welcome new EU members and it full...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

