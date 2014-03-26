Erdogan's 'Independence War' and Turkey's future

Since 17 December when a corruption scandal erupted in Turkey, Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has labeled his struggle against graft charges as a new ‘Independence War’.

He says the war is being waged against almost everyone, both inside and outside Turkey. In short, anyone who has dared to refer to the December events as high-level corruption.

For a Turk the term Independence War resonates strongly as it refers to the nation’s fight in the wake of the First World War aga...