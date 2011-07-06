Russia makes its move

A Russian-led Customs Union (CU) has taken protective measures against Ukrainian metals importers in a step indicating Russia is keen to torpedo the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) with the European Union.

The CU is letting the Ukrainian authorities see that it is not prepared to be Ukraine's second-place wife, while the DCFTA is its first love.

A CU committee recently approved a list of goods to which member states can apply anti-dumping and other protective ...