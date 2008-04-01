A chance to resolve Karabakh

In the 'Writers' Guidelines' section of Foreign Policy magazine's website, the editors offer a bit of advice to the would be wonk writing for the journal: 'Unless your piece on Nagorno-Karabakh is going to be relevant or worth reading by someone in, say, Antananarivo, don't bother sending it'.
Such a view of the now 20-year-old conflict in the Caucasus is not uncommon outside of the region. Karabakh has become synonymous with 'confusing ethnic conflict in an unfamiliar part of the wor...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here