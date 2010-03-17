Ad
Brussels is a safe city

by Patrick Worms,

The scare generated by this sorry episode is unjustified. Prompted by the fears of my partner, a recently arrived Czech official, I consulted Eurostat to find figures for all the cities she's lived in.

Brussels is, in fact, one of Europe's safest cities. Prague has more than twice the homicide rate (40) of Brussels (19) or Budapest (17). The rate per 100,000 people is 3.25 in Prague and 3.22 in Luxembourg - significantly higher than in Bru...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

