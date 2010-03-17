Brussels is a safe city

The scare generated by this sorry episode is unjustified. Prompted by the fears of my partner, a recently arrived Czech official, I consulted Eurostat to find figures for all the cities she's lived in.

Brussels is, in fact, one of Europe's safest cities. Prague has more than twice the homicide rate (40) of Brussels (19) or Budapest (17). The rate per 100,000 people is 3.25 in Prague and 3.22 in Luxembourg - significantly higher than in Bru...