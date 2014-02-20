EU ministers should discuss peacekeepers for Ukraine

The death toll continues to rise in Ukraine.

This afternoon the EU’s Foreign Affairs council will finally discuss imposing sanctions against Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and a number of other Ukrainian political elites and oligarchs following the terrifying, and bloody events that took place between 18 and 19 February and which continue to unfold.

By noon of 20 of February, about 50 people have been killed. Thousands have been injured. The regime is cold-bloodedly killi...