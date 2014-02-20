Ad
euobserver
Kiev barricade: Scores have been killed and thousands injured in the violence (Photo: Christiaan Triebert)

EU ministers should discuss peacekeepers for Ukraine

Opinion
by Vasyl Filipchuk and Amanda Paul, KIEV AND BRUSSELS,

The death toll continues to rise in Ukraine.

This afternoon the EU’s Foreign Affairs council will finally discuss imposing sanctions against Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and a number of other Ukrainian political elites and oligarchs following the terrifying, and bloody events that took place between 18 and 19 February and which continue to unfold.

By noon of 20 of February, about 50 people have been killed. Thousands have been injured. The regime is cold-bloodedly killi...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

