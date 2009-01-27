Ad
euobserver
"The EU's best option is to integrate Ukraine into its sphere of influence and European energy market" (Photo: naftogaz.com)

Ukraine-Russia gas war: what next?

Opinion
by Volodymyr Yermolenko,

The recent Ukraine-Russia gas war shows the EU can lose a big geopolitical game if it continues blocking EU prospects for Ukraine.

The conflict has proved the EU is as dependent on Ukrainian transit networks as Russian gas and oil. But the major difference with Moscow is that Kiev would be happy to see an EU presence on its energy market, which could be beneficial for both Ukraine and the EU.

The European Union could substantially decrease its transit dependency by accelerating...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

Author Bio

euobserver

