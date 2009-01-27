Ukraine-Russia gas war: what next?

The recent Ukraine-Russia gas war shows the EU can lose a big geopolitical game if it continues blocking EU prospects for Ukraine.
The conflict has proved the EU is as dependent on Ukrainian transit networks as Russian gas and oil. But the major difference with Moscow is that Kiev would be happy to see an EU presence on its energy market, which could be beneficial for both Ukraine and the EU.
The European Union could substantially decrease its transit dependency by accelerating...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.