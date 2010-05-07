Europe's shame

Yet again another eastern European country is trying to block a gay pride event. This time it is Lithuania. A Baltic Pride march is due to take place on 8 May, as part of a wider festival celebrating equality for the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) community across the region, but the Lithuanian authorities have temporarily suspended the permit.

The Administrative Court of Vilnius has used special measures to "freeze" permission, which had previously been issued by the mayor ...