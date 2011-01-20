Ad
euobserver
The only EU nation not to fall into recession in the crisis (Photo: European Commission Audiovisual Library)

Poland is a global player - It should start behaving like one

Opinion
by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,

Around this time last year, with Europe still in recession, Poland's average per capita income grew to more than $12,196. Without fuss or fanfare, Poland had joined the group of countries classified as high-income economies by the World Bank.

At the time, though, what made the headlines was the fact that Poland was the only member state of the European Union that had avoided a recession in 2009. This is no mean achievement. What is even more impressive is that Poland has the longest r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
The only EU nation not to fall into recession in the crisis (Photo: European Commission Audiovisual Library)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections