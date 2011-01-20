Poland is a global player - It should start behaving like one

Around this time last year, with Europe still in recession, Poland's average per capita income grew to more than $12,196. Without fuss or fanfare, Poland had joined the group of countries classified as high-income economies by the World Bank.

At the time, though, what made the headlines was the fact that Poland was the only member state of the European Union that had avoided a recession in 2009. This is no mean achievement. What is even more impressive is that Poland has the longest r...