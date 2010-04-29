The UK's 'European' election

The recent success of the Liberal Democrats on the UK election trail is sending shockwaves through British politics, but it also appears to be causing tremors of excitement across mainland Europe.
European capitals have been bracing themselves for a Conservative victory at the General Election for some time. In Brussels, Paris and Berlin there have undoubtedly been concerns about the possible return to power of full-on Euroscepticism, and there is anxiety about the prospect of David Ca...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
