Kosovo's young people deserve a better future

The end of the 1999 war opened a new chapter of history for the citizens of Kosovo. We are forever grateful to the European and American civilizations for the hand they extended - they made it possible for us to live freely and to have the right to sovereign decision-making.

Since February 2008, Kosovo is among the newest countries in the world, recognised by 76 members of the United Nations. Every new recognition should have an effect on the country's access to international organisat...