Kosovo's young people deserve a better future

The end of the 1999 war opened a new chapter of history for the citizens of Kosovo. We are forever grateful to the European and American civilizations for the hand they extended - they made it possible for us to live freely and to have the right to sovereign decision-making.
Since February 2008, Kosovo is among the newest countries in the world, recognised by 76 members of the United Nations. Every new recognition should have an effect on the country's access to international organisat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.