Golden Dawn rise illustrates cracks in Greece's social cohesion

A few days ago the Greek police arrested the leadership of the neo-Nazi party Golden Down. According to the Public Persecutor, Golden Dawn is a criminal organisation of thugs that undermines the rule of law.

The acts of the organisation’s members and the political disposition of the organization itself fit the profile of what psychologists call a psychopathetic aggressor.

Such an actor is characterised by egocentricity, cruelty, lack of remorse and social polarization. In the ca...