The ghost at the feast

By Friday evening, or just possibly Saturday, we shall know whether the 27 members of the European Union have in fact agreed the new Reform Treaty text as prepared by the Portuguese Presidency. If so the sigh of relief in all quarters will be almost audible.

Getting 27 nations to agree to a text is being held as a triumph for the 2008 Presidencies: the Germans in the Spring and now the Portuguese in the Autumn. The rather greater accomplishment of the Irish Presidency in 2004, which...