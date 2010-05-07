Europe 2020 needs local ambition

Sixty years ago, on 9 May, 1950, Robert Schuman presented a proposal on the creation of an organised Europe as a means of guaranteeing peaceful relations.

Following Schuman's declaration, a group of European mayors founded the Council of European Municipalities in Geneva in 1951 to represent local interests at the European level. Today, we celebrate how far the Union has come, in the hope that it will continue to evolve, keeping the interests of citizens at heart.

The EU needs a ...