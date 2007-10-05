Ad
euobserver
"Is what we want the EU to do - at home and in the wider world - compatible with an ever-expanding bloc?" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

The penny or the bun: strategies for enlargement

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

There is a well-known saying that generals always fight the last war; seldom the present war and never the next war. Because generals tend to be conscientious and prudent, they take time to learn lessons from past wars. The lessons become received wisdom - a textbook for future operations - yet often by the time the textbook is applied events have moved on.

The Irish author Bernard Shaw makes this point in his play 'Arms and the Man,' in which he satirises the notion of military correc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"Is what we want the EU to do - at home and in the wider world - compatible with an ever-expanding bloc?" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections