Ad
euobserver
The new set of MEPs and Commission officials arriving in Brussels after June's elections need to do far more in this area (Photo: European Commission)

Europe needs better protection of intellectual property

Opinion
by Helen Disney and Meir Pugatch,

The ‘knowledge economy' is one of those buzzphrases that everyone talks about but no one really seems to understand how to get a grip on.

This week's meeting of the national Lisbon co-ordinators on Friday 24 April, is sure to address related questions such as how to improve conditions for high-tech businesses, be it software, telecommunications or other digital enterprises.

Consider, for example, the IT sector, which by all accounts provides a robust platform for innovation and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

The new set of MEPs and Commission officials arriving in Brussels after June's elections need to do far more in this area (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections