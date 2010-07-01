Are the EU and US more interested in making money than cleaning up Kosovo corruption?

The past few months could have been a turning-point for the rule of law in Kosovo. The lingering rumours of corruption in the highest ranks of the government were finally tackled by Eulex, the EU mission on rule of law. Its police in April raided the premises of the Ministry of Transport and Communication on suspicion that millions of euros were being siphoned off by top officials.

The operation was to revive Eulex' popularity, which had suffered due to the mission's failure to extend ...