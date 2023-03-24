Ad
euobserver
Produced by the Midjourney text to image AI (Photo: Midjourney)

Okay, alright, AI might be useful after all

Editor's Digest
Opinion
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

As a seasoned sceptic of everything blasted into the ether by Silicon Valley hypemen, I found myself in a bit of a quandary this week.

No doubt, you've seen hundreds of posts touting how this new generation of AI will change the world. Normally, my response would be 'nah, this is silly, let's focus on real things.' But this time I've found my head turning, as they say on the reality show Love Island.

For all the hype and predictions, it seems like the technology has matured to a p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Editor's DigestOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Related articles

The challenge of artificial intelligence
Eight EU states miss artificial intelligence deadline
How far will we — and the EU — let AI go?
EU keen to set global rules on artificial intelligence
Produced by the Midjourney text to image AI (Photo: Midjourney)

Tags

Editor's DigestOpinion

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections