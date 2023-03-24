Okay, alright, AI might be useful after all

As a seasoned sceptic of everything blasted into the ether by Silicon Valley hypemen, I found myself in a bit of a quandary this week.

No doubt, you've seen hundreds of posts touting how this new generation of AI will change the world. Normally, my response would be 'nah, this is silly, let's focus on real things.' But this time I've found my head turning, as they say on the reality show Love Island.

For all the hype and predictions, it seems like the technology has matured to a p...