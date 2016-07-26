Ad
The EU taxpayer is topping up Barroso's Goldman Sachs fee (Photo: epp.eu)

How to fix the EU 'revolving door'

Opinion
by Carl Dolan, Brussels,

There were howls of indignation across Europe after former European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso’s spectacularly ill-timed announcement that he is to join Goldman Sachs as a non-executive chairman and adviser on Brexit.

These cries of foul will only grow louder and more frequent in the coming years. The numbers of revolving door cases between the public sector and private consultancy has been climbing in Europe and beyond.

In the US, for example, in 1974, 3 percent o...

