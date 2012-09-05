EU officials take on Gazprom, Putin in price-gouge probe

The EU has said Russia's Gazprom might be guilty of price-fixing in Europe in a move set to test political relations.
The Europan Commission on Tuesday (4 September) said it has launched a probe into three "suspected" activities: hindering free flow of gas between EU countries; preventing diversification of gas supply; and imposing "unfair prices" on customers.
Its case is based on documents snatched in dawn raids last September from 20 Gazprom and Gazprom subsidiary offices in ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
