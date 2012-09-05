EU officials take on Gazprom, Putin in price-gouge probe

The EU has said Russia's Gazprom might be guilty of price-fixing in Europe in a move set to test political relations.

The Europan Commission on Tuesday (4 September) said it has launched a probe into three "suspected" activities: hindering free flow of gas between EU countries; preventing diversification of gas supply; and imposing "unfair prices" on customers.

Its case is based on documents snatched in dawn raids last September from 20 Gazprom and Gazprom subsidiary offices in ...