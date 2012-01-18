Ad
Viktor Orban is a vice-president of the European Peoples' Party (Photo: europeanpeoplesparty)

Viktor Orban - disliked and misunderstood

Opinion
by Nick Thorpe, Brussels,

During his first press conference after winning the the 2010 Parliamentary vote, Viktor Orban noted that "88 percent of the vote at this election went to pro-EU parties and only 12 percent to an anti-European party" - he didn't even mention their name, the far-right Jobbik - Movement for a Better Hungary.

"Viktor Orban has always been strongly pro European Union," says Ferenc Kumin, lead analyst of Szazadveg, a centre-right think tank, "though this is often forgotten nowadays." Last Sat...

Related articles

