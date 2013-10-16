MEPs' shameful support for the Azerbaijan election

European election observers announced starkly different assessments of the 9 October presidential election in Azerbaijan.
The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) condemned the election, citing the lack of a level playing field, limitations on fundamental freedoms, intimidation of voters and candidates, a restrictive media environment and “significant problems ... throughout all stages of the election day processes.”
