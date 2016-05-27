Ad
euobserver
Putin (c) with Laotian PM Thongloun Sisoulith (l) and sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah (r). He claims ASEAN countries support integration with the Eurasian Economic Union. (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Crude World

Why countries are not rushing to join Putin's union

Opinion
by Sijbren de Jong, The Hague,

During the ASEAN-Russia summit held in Sochi from 19-20 May, Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed ASEAN member states voiced their support for integration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The diplomatic value of such a statement at a time of Russian relative isolation notwithstanding, there are ample reasons to take this statement with a grain of salt.

Now at about one-and-a-half year into its existence, the EEU is rapidly turning into a flawed motor of regional integ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionCrude World

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU expected to extend Russia economic sanctions
Silk Road: China's project could transform Eurasia
Putin (c) with Laotian PM Thongloun Sisoulith (l) and sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah (r). He claims ASEAN countries support integration with the Eurasian Economic Union. (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

OpinionCrude World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections