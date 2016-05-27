Why countries are not rushing to join Putin's union

During the ASEAN-Russia summit held in Sochi from 19-20 May, Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed ASEAN member states voiced their support for integration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The diplomatic value of such a statement at a time of Russian relative isolation notwithstanding, there are ample reasons to take this statement with a grain of salt.

Now at about one-and-a-half year into its existence, the EEU is rapidly turning into a flawed motor of regional integ...