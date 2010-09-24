In defence of fundamental rights

Roma European citizens have the same rights as all other European citizens, and their rights must be defended, otherwise European citizenship means nothing. This fundamental principle of European citizenship has frequently been lost amidst the furore surrounding the condemnation by the European Parliament and by a member of the European Commission of the expulsion of Roma from France.\n \nOn 9 September the European Parliament called for a halt to the expulsions. On 14 September, following th...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
