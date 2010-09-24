Ad
euobserver
The rights of the Roma are the rights of all EU citizens

In defence of fundamental rights

Opinion
by Lorenzo Marsili and Niccolo Milanese,

Roma European citizens have the same rights as all other European citizens, and their rights must be defended, otherwise European citizenship means nothing. This fundamental principle of European citizenship has frequently been lost amidst the furore surrounding the condemnation by the European Parliament and by a member of the European Commission of the expulsion of Roma from France.\n \nOn 9 September the European Parliament called for a halt to the expulsions. On 14 September, following th...

Opinion

The rights of the Roma are the rights of all EU citizens (Photo: EUobserver)

Opinion

euobserver

