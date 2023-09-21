Europe must Trump-proof its Ukraine arms supplies

Moscow's military and nuclear threats will hang over Europe for decades, regardless of the security architecture we design.
As Russia becomes weaker — politically, economically, demographically, and militarily — it will get more dangerous and unpredictable.
Even when peace has been achieved, the Russian menace will not disappear thanks to the political backing of China, which finds it suitable to have the Americans and Europeans engaged as it is trying to build "a new type of in...
Paweł Karbownik is an economist, diplomat, and visiting fellow at Bruegel think tank in Brussels. He was an advisor to the European Council president in 2014-2019. Wojciech Przybylski is the editor-in-chief of Visegrad Insight and president of the Res Publica Foundation in Warsaw.
