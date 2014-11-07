Ad
euobserver
Kiev: not as simple as it appears (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Letter

Ukraine reporting should be more nuanced

Opinion
by Adrien Beauduin, Brussels,

I would like to react to Andrew Rettman's article Former Polish FM causes furore over Russia interview, in which he writes that “Ukraine has been de facto partitioned into an EU and US protectorate in the west and Russia-occupied regions in the east.”

Since the Ukrainian Euromaidan revolution and the ensuing crisis, I have been annoyed by the numerous shortcuts and groundless assertions made in the Western media.

The average re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Putin makes nice on Ukraine at EU-Russia mini-summit
EU and UN reject 'farcical' east Ukraine votes
EU lodges new WTO protest against Russia
Kiev: not as simple as it appears (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Tags

OpinionLetter

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections