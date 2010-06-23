Near death experience and the Burgas-Alexandroupolis pipeline

On the morning of 11 June 2010, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov shocked policy-makers, bankers and project-developers around Europe by stating, in a breakfast meeting with the ambassadors of EU member states, that Bulgaria has decided to drop its participation in the Burgas-Alexandroupolis oil pipeline.

Bulgaria's state-owned Sofia News Agency quoted the prime minister as saying: "Bulgaria gives up the Burgas-Alexandroupolis oil pipeline project [BAPLine]. The pipeline passes th...