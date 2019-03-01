Slovakia to strengthen presence in Israel

Relations between Slovakia and Israel have become more dynamic and broader in recent years.
This is visible mainly in the area of innovation, science and research, as well as in cultural exchange and travel - confirmed by increased numbers of Israeli tourists travelling to Slovakia.
In recent years, those numbers doubled - ranking Israeli tourists immediately after tourists from Slovakia's neighbouring countries.
Simultaneously, Slovakia and Israel have launched several b...
Peter Javorcik is Slovakia's ambassador to the EU. His letter comes after EUobserver had incorrectly reported in February that the new centre in Jerusalem had a diplomatic status.
