Montenegrins are free to not answer questions in the census

by MONSTAT,

In reply to an comment on the forthcoming census in Montenegro, MONSTAT, the statistical agency, writes: Montenegrin citizens are not obliged to disclose their religious, ethnic or even national identities, if they are not willing to. According to the Census Taking Methodology, a document adopted by MONSTAT, citizens are free to go with the answer for example: "I do not wish to disclose this information". During the last census almost 5% of the Mon...

