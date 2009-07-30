New US foreign policy could be misunderstood

The past three weeks have been extremely rich in US statements on its updated policy for the post-Soviet space.

President Barack Obama on 6 July paid a visit to Moscow. To counterbalance that trip and demonstrate that the US pays no less importance to other countries in the region, top US officials also hit the diplomatic circuit.

Deputy Secretary of State James B. Steinberg visited the Armenian capital on 11 July with new proposals on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. State Sec...