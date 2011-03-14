Ad
euobserver
African refugees waiting in Tunisia's Djerba airport (Photo: IOM)

A shattered dream: the story of a Nigerian refugee

Opinion
by Jumbe Omari Jumbe,

It wasn't until he was bundled into a police van that Daniel Okware realised he could no longer accomplish his cherished dream. After having walked from Iboland in southern Nigeria to al Zawia in western Libya, Daniel had focused on achieving his lifetime passion: to earn enough money to marry his childhood sweetheart.

He worked hard for two and a half years accumulating a total of seven thousand dollars, only three thousand short of his goal. "I had almost clutched it," he told me. Dan...

Opinion

Opinion
