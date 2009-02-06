Europe should close ranks around Sarkozy

The recession is proving more vicious and widespread than even the gloomiest Jeremiahs prophesied only a short time ago. All across Europe the consequences are being felt. We are witnessing revolts, demonstrations, strikes, protectionist sentiments. Governments are assembling aid packages, for an economic sector or for their economies in general, on an unprecedented scale. Looking to make sense of it leaders and experts at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos have scarcely been able to...